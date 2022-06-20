Best Pre-Workout Supplements: 2022 Review & Ranked

Working out is only fun if you have the energy and drive to do it. That might now always happen every day. That is why you may want to consider getting yourself the best pre-workout supplement to enhance performance during the workout.

Anyone who has used a supplement with certified pre-workout ingredients can tell you how good the session was. That is why we recommend picking any of the supplements reviewed in this guide to boost physical and mental performance while at the gym.

So, which will be the right pre-workout supplement for you? We look at everything below, including how we rank these supplements to help you decide better.

How We Chose The Best Pre-Workouts

Each of the best pre-workout supplements will have many claims, but how good are they? The advertised benefits are some things we consider while recommending these products. Let us find out more about how we chose the best pre-workouts.

Ingredients and Dosage

It would be nice having a great pre-workout supplement filled with science-backed ingredients. This might not always be possible as some brands have a lot of filler content. All the recommended products have been made with the best ingredients to boost your exercise performance, so do not worry a lot.

Just as the ingredients are supposed to be quality, the dosage should also be great. Using weak doses might not always leave you with the best results. We thus recommend these pre-workouts after understanding what they can offer to the user.

Safety and Testing

You still need a safe, natural pre-workout supplement to boost workout performance. So, does the brand conduct testing of its products?

We try to find out the testing processes and safety measures the brand has put in place to give you a safe product. If the product is lab-tested in independent labs, the easier it is for us to recommend you use it for an extra boost while working out.

Texture and Taste

Each time you want to boost your athletic performance in the gym, you will come across many pre-workout powders with various flavors. You can expect options such as strawberry lemonade, natural berry flavor, blue raspberry, and more. We try to find brands with multiple flavors available for the users to enjoy actually taking the pre-workout supplements.

Brand Reputation

There is no way we can forget about the brand’s reputation. We look at reviews of the pre-workouts and if more people say positive things about it. If the review section is full of negative comments, it might not be worth trying.

We also look at product variety. Most brands will have different products, even if they are for during workouts and post-workout. So, besides having the energy boost for pre-workout, you still need nutrients after an intense workout.

We do not mind a brand that is not shy to share more information about the ingredient sources. A user would now buy the pre-workouts knowing it can be safe, high quality, and work as the brand claims.

Cost and Value

Pre-workout supplements will have varying prices most of the time. This would make them hard to buy at times because each brand claims to be the best in the market. Here is where the cost and value matter to the users.

We go into the details of understanding how the value is good for the price. This includes understanding the potential benefits of the supplement and how it competes with the others at the same price.

Editor’s Choice

Transparent Labs Intra Workout EAA

Easy to use supplement

Two flavors available

Can boost energy and metabolism

Best Pre-Workout Supplements To Buy in 2022

Pros

Can boost energy and enhance hydration

Available in two flavors

Can protect against tissue catabolism

Cons

Might need refilling more often

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Servings per container: 30

The best pre-workout supplements will often feature the best ingredients. That is something this pre-workout supplement has. Some notable ingredients include essential amino acids, citrulline malate, taurine, coconut water powder, BetaPure betaine anhydrous, apple extract, and Astragin. All these ingredients are within the right amounts to leave you with the strongest pre-workout.

The product does not have artificial sweeteners and preservatives. The aim is to get you a product that improves your workout performance without negatively affecting your health. The product may increase blood flow, improve hydration, and volumize the muscle cells. The result is that now you have better muscle endurance.

Many pre-workout supplements will not have the same ratio of EAAs as this one. The result is that you now can get the best performance through improved energy metabolism and more amino acid uptake. That is why such users would work out for longer in the gym.

As for flavors, the users can choose between blue raspberry and strawberry lemonade. This is vital for you to pick a refreshing flavor that works for you generally.

Pros

Can improve power and strength

Tends to accelerate performance and recovery

Can supercharge mental focus

Cons

Does not always have discounts

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Servings per container: 20

NutraBio Pre is arguably one of the best pre-workout supplements. It mostly stands for the flavors and efficiency. The flavors available include grape berry crush, blue raspberry, cherry limeade, watermelon, dragon fruit candy, and more. With such options, you should have no problem using the pre-workout supplement more often.

The pre-workout powder is also affordable. Compared to other popular supplements, its price is within the affordable range. You may get other options too, depending on your needs. They include Stim-free supplements, Extreme, and Workout naturally sweet products. They do the same job but with a slight difference depending on the ingredients.

This product has many benefits, including improved muscle strength and power. Users also end up with more endurance and increase their reps even more while working out. As such, you can build muscles faster than when you do not use such a pre-workout supplement.

Expect the product to also improve your mental focus and acuity. Being focused should leave you working out even more often without a problem.

Pros

Great for improving your energy

Feature performance-enhancing ingredients

Can build muscle endurance

Cons

A few complaints on slow customer support

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Servings per container: 30

This pre-workout supplement is loaded with some of the best ingredients for improving your workout and leaving you fit. The ingredients include BCAAs, citrulline malate, beta-alanine, betaine, and more. The idea is to use ingredients other pre-workout supplements might be missing to improve how it works.

Looking at the servings, we find that it uses more amount compared to some other best pre-workout supplements. But it is for a good reason. You end up with enough nutrients to optimize the workout. Those who use the supplement also love it as it does not have artificial sweeteners but rather good and healthy flavors for enjoying the supplement.

The supplement is also a sports nutrition icon. This is because it has won several consumer awards even since it launched in 2013. The awards include GNC New Brand of the Year, 3-time Bodybuilding.com Brand of the Year, and more.

With ingredients such as Alpha-GPC, Caffeine, and Huperzine A, users end up with more energy boost and sharpened mental focus. Some athletes describe it as being in the zone where it means they like to work out even more than when they did not have the supplement.

Pros

May improve stamina and strength

Can boost focus

Has natural ingredients

Cons

Some flavors are often out of stock

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Servings per container: 21

It is on the list of best pre-workout supplements because of its natural ingredients. The result is that it may improve energy, mood, boost strength, endurance, and power, and ultimately reduce fatigue. With all this in mind, you can see how it can be a good pre-workout supplement.

Just like other huge supplements in the market, we find that it offers effective clinical doses. This is because most of the ingredients used in the products have scientific research backing their claims. With lab testing also included, we find it is possible to learn more about its quality before deciding if it is a safe product or not.

The product is made in the US. This makes it quite safe, considering it is made in FDA-inspected facilities. Also, the facilities are in line with the cGMP regulations. As such, it would be a safe product generally.

As for usage, you only need to use 1 scoop in 10 to 12 ounces of water. Drink the supplement for 15 to 30 minutes to work out to experience the best results.

Pros

Comes with premium ingredients

Third-party tested

Has no artificial flavors and colors

Cons

Slow shipping time

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Servings per container: 20

The Pre-Kaged pre-workout supplement is all about more pump, more focus, and more stamina while in the gym. You can always check out the label to find out the pre-workout formula ingredients. We find the ingredients quite impressive in terms of performance and free from contaminants too. Thanks to these ingredients even those who are on a vegetarian diet should not find a problem using it.

How about the price? You are looking at an affordable product with an average price of $45. With such a price, you are also getting a quality pre-workout formula. This is enough to make some people consider going for it more often. Other than the attractive price, there are many flavors too including fruit punch, orange Krush, grape, pink lemonade, berry blast, and more.

This specific pre-workout is also lab-tested to ensure they meet the industry standards on potency and purity. So, you will have an idea of actually using a great product. Since it is also sport-certified, it will be a nice product for all levels and disciplines of athletes.

Pros

Can support intense workouts

May help improves metabolism

May support muscle function

Cons

A few complaints of tingling sensations

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Servings per container: 20

Even from the name, you can see why we had to use it as one of the best pre-workout supplements. This pre-workout powder may improve your intense training sessions while working out in the gym. To make this a reality, the product features ingredients such as caffeine, L-citrulline, Peak ATP, creatine, and more.

It might not be a stim-free pre-workout, but the caffeine is within the tolerable amount. This will be great for ensuring that you get the best performance out of your workout most of the time. The supplement will also boost your focus and muscle recovery. You will be feeling good even if you start doing intense workouts.

There are two options you may have to consider when buying the product. You can opt for a one-time purchase or auto-delivery like a subscription every month. It is a brainer that you save more when you subscribe. You also get free shipping.

The product is available in several flavors. Some of them include lemon ice, sweet and tart, icy fireworks, and a gummy worm. You can always find the best tasting from all these options available.

Common Pre-Workout Ingredients And What They Do

Caffeine

It is common to find the best pre-workout drink or pill having caffeine. This is mostly because of the caffeine performance as already established in studies.

Caffeine will largely lead to improved mental alertness and metabolism. That is why people always feel energetic when they use pre-workouts with a lot of caffeine.

There is also some evidence showing that caffeine might improve endurance and boost performance while working out because you now burn more fat. This is vital for weight loss and also having enough energy for the gym.

L-Citrulline

This is another common ingredient because it helps the body make more nitric oxide. High levels of nitric oxide will improve blood flow.

With improved blood flow, you should expect more endurance and performance as muscles are replenished better than before.

Some research also shows how the ingredient can improve muscle function and reduce fatigue. You will end up feeling better even after the workout.

Betaine Anhydrous

This is part of the natural ingredients in a pre-workout because of its performance. The ingredient is crucial for various processes in a person’s body, including energy production and protein synthesis.

Using this ingredient more often can help improve muscle growth, performance, and fat loss. We can hope for more conclusive research on how it can help with athletic performance.

Alpha GPC

As you work out, you need the best boost in your cognitive function. That is why this ingredient is common in pre-workouts. Other than improving your focus, it may also help with boosting your energy levels too.

Considering that working out is also a mental game, having Alpha GPC as an ingredient makes excellent pre-workout formulas.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is an amino acid commonly found in fish and meat. Expect to find it common in many weight loss supplements on the market. This is because it may help boost energy and keep muscle fatigue to a minimum.

Users also experience better muscular endurance. So, you can keep working out for longer without getting tired easily.

What is the Best Pre Workout Supplement?

The best pre-workout supplement will be one that is made with the best ingredients. Good ingredients mean they are safe, have lab reports, and can be verified, especially about their sources.

Also, you would want an effective pre-workout supplement. Thus the reason you have to read reviews is to see if the product works.

You could still have some expectations on the claims of the supplement. If it can do the majority, it can be a good pre-workout supplement.

The best-tasting pre-workout will also be nice. So, look at the flavor you are getting, as it might affect how often you use the workout supplement.

Recommended Dosage of Pre-Workout Supplements

Brands making pre-workouts would have the recommended dosage if you want to experience the best benefits.

However, if you are just starting with the best pre-workouts for women or men, consider half the servings first then monitor the effects. This is also recommended in case it is not a stim-free pre-workout. From there you can actually increase the dosage to what the manufacturer advises.

For those who are used to using such supplements, we recommend you follow the manufacturer dosage and you shall be fine.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Pre-Workout?

The best pre-workout supplements will do a good job such as boosting energy levels so that your workouts are better. However, as HealthCanal notes, even the caffeine-free pre-workout might have a few side effects if you do not use them as recommended.

The common side effects might include;

Headaches

Vomiting

Jitters and anxiety

Low sleep quality

Tolerance built up after some time

In some rare cases, these pre-workout supplements may lead to liver and kidney damage. Always stick to the recommended dosage to improve muscular endurance and remain safe at the same time.

Conclusion

The best pre-workout supplements may help improve blood flow, boost focus, and gym performance, and generally help you achieve fitness goals. Just make sure you are using these pre-workout products correctly.

Some of the best brands to consider include Pulse pre-workout, powher pre-workout, Pre-lab pro, and many others reviewed above. So, it should not be hard to find the right pre-workout for women or men that work great for you. Also, your sports nutrition will be well-catered for with the right pre-workouts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are pre-workout pills safe?

The pre-workout pills are mostly safe based on the product you buy and how you use them. If you use the product as recommended, they can be safe supplements.

When is the best time to take pre-workout supplements?

Take the supplement 30 minutes before working out. This should give the supplement enough time to ramp up the body and get it ready for workouts.

What is pre-workout?

This is a general term that is used to refer to supplements weightlifters and athletes use before working out for enhancing their performance.

Which pre-workout is most effective?

You can consider the Transparent Lab Intra Workout EAA product because of its safety, performance, and natural ingredients. Expect to see your fitness goals easily achieved with time.

Is pre-workout bad for you?

If you are pregnant, have high blood pressure, or have another medical condition, it might be necessary to seek the advice of a doctor first. Other than that, you can use such pills and powder to enhance blood flow and workouts in general.