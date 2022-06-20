REPORT: The Browns Are Willing To Pay Roughly Half Of Baker Mayfield’s Salary To Trade Him

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly ready to eat a significant chunk of Baker Mayfield’s 2022 salary in order to trade him.

Mayfield is owed just under $19 million for the 2022 season, and how much of his salary Cleveland is willing to pay has been a huge roadblock when it comes to potential trades. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the Browns are ready to eat a lot of it.

During an interview with Rich Eisen, Albert Breer reported that the franchise is ready to pay roughly half of Mayfield’s salary just to get rid of him.

The most likely landing destination remains the Carolina Panthers. You can listen to his full comments below.

If the Browns are willing to pick $10 million of Mayfield’s salary, you have to imagine someone is going to eventually pull the trigger on acquiring the former first overall pick.

While I drag Mayfield a decent amount, he’s certainly good enough to start for some teams and if you can get him on the cheap, you might as well take a swing.

However, I’m still not sold on the Panthers being a great fit. I have no reason to believe he’s a substantial upgrade over Sam Darnold, and developing Matt Corral should be a higher priority for the Panthers than adding Mayfield.

If Corral turns into a legit starter, the Panthers will have him on a rookie deal under center for several years. That’s a great way to spend on other parts of the rosters to build out a championship caliber team like the Seahawks did with Russell Wilson.

It should be interesting to see where Mayfield lands, but at least it does seem like the wheels are turning on some progress.