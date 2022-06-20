Police In Uvalde Never Tried To Open Door To Classrooms Where Kids, Teachers Were Being Shot: REPORT

Police in Uvalde, Texas, never attempted to unlock the door to two classrooms where a gunman shot and killed 21 people on May 24, the San Antonio Express-News reported Saturday.

The police may have thought the door to the classrooms was locked because the school’s doors lock automatically, an anonymous law enforcement source close to the investigation told the San Antonio Express-News, citing surveillance tapes. However, due to a possible malfunction, the door might have actually been open.

It took authorities over an hour before they stormed into Robb Elementary School classrooms and killed the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Ramos killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers during the attack. (RELATED: ‘Silent Professionals’: The Real Story Behind The Elite Border Patrol Unit That Killed The Texas School Shooter)

Back in Uvalde today, the memorial site continues to grow. As soon as you walk up to it you’re hit with a wall of emotions that are hard to put into words. It’s been 23 days since the shooting… don’t forget the victims names, their mourning families, or this torn community. pic.twitter.com/J5fPiSxuTj — John Paul Barajas (@KSATJohnPaul) June 16, 2022

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo was in the hallway for over an hour as he awaited tactical gear, a sniper and keys to the classrooms, according to The Texas Tribune.

When he finally got the keys, Arredondo was unsuccessful in getting any of them to work.

“Each time I tried a key I was just praying,” Arredondo told The Texas Tribune.

Despite schoolchildren repeatedly calling 911 during Ramos’ rampage, the officers failed to enter the classroom. Parents were also handcuffed and pepper sprayed as they attempted to storm the school to save their children.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde School District Police Department didn’t respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. The FBI declined to comment in response to TheDCNF’s request.

