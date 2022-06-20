‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ Gets Its Title Changed To ‘1923’

The latest upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel will be called “1923.”

The second “Yellowstone” origin series with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford was slated to be titled “1932,” but the major title change was announced Monday, according to Deadline. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

The plot of the highly-anticipated prequel with Ford and Mirren will focus on “the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” Deadline reported.

Taylor Sheridan’s #Yellowstone prequel has been renamed ‘1923’ to encompass the End of WWI (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920), both of which will be included in the saga. The new series will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford https://t.co/3sN7ocOlsp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 20, 2022

Does the title change make a huge difference? Not really. All it does is draw the series nine years closer to the end of World War I and bring it into the 1920s instead of the Great Depression.

It’s nothing more than an interesting update in the grand scheme of the show.

More than anything, I’m super excited to see what we get in the latest “Yellowstone” prequel. “1883” was absolutely incredible, and I have no doubt Taylor Sheridan will hit another massive home run with “1923.”

Given what we know about the plot and the cast, it’d be impossible to not be great.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on “Yellowstone,” “1923” and everything else from Taylor Sheridan as we have it!