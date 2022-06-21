All Eyes Were On Bella Hadid At This Celebrity Masquerade Party

Bella Hadid was in her masquerade best Monday while celebrating the 50th birthday of her modeling agent and dear friend Luiz Mattos.

The supermodel took to Instagram and posted a series of party pictures from the evening, and all eyes were on her mysteriously chic look. Hadid wore a tight-fitting, white corset-style top with a knee-length pencil skirt of the same texture. The outfit boasted a splash of an abstract design on one side, giving the overall look a very fun, edgy vibe. A slight peekaboo of black lace fabric could be seen just above the top of the corset, which added a flirty, feminine feel to the outfit.

Hadid completed her dramatic look with bangs that were cut very short, and the rest of her hair was in a high ponytail.

In addition to a few pieces of oversized jewelry, her outfit boasted a damask-patterned piece of lace that was wrapped around the upper portion of her arm. This was perfectly paired with the mask she wore, which was also black and followed the same damask motif.

There was a video snippet posted at the end of the gallery offering fans a glimpse of the tie-up back portion of the corset and revealing the bold smoky-eye makeup that Hadid was hiding underneath the mask. (RELATED: McKayla Maroney Poses For A Braless Teaser Photo)

“Celebrating our Luli❤️ The most honest , loving, hard working, caring, open, beautiful soul I have had the honor of encountering in my lifetime!

Obrigado @luizmattos1906 Thank you for everything that you do, and all that you are….The Fashion industry’s angel!!!” Hadid wrote on the caption of her Instagram post.

She followed up by gushing love for her agent. “Lucky to be one of your girls,” she said. “I love you so much….and I love celebrating you! happy 50th our beloved❤️”

Mattos is an iconic figure in the world of fashion, as part of IMG Models.