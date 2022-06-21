Enes Kanter Says Colin Kaepernick Started Ignoring Him After Criticism Of Nike And China

Enes Kanter’s relationship with Colin Kaepernick apparently disappeared after he stood up to China and Nike.

Kanter is the only player in the NBA willing to call out China’s horrific record on human rights and Nike’s cozy relationship with the dictatorship in Beijing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact Kaepernick has framed himself as a civil rights leader and hero, you’d think he’d love Kanter’s activism. Not so much!

“After I started to talk about the problems happening in China and started to criticize Nike and some other companies, I lost him. There’s no answer. I’m just hoping inside that he hasn’t seen my text messages,” Kanter said during an interview on Outkick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless.”

I love how Kanter is holding out hope that Kaepernick has just missed his texts instead of the much more likely explanation that he’s not interested in responding!

Let’s not forget that Kaepernick has a fat Nike deal and has been used in promotional material. So, while Kaep wants you all to believe that America is such an awful place, he has no problem doing business with a company that prints money in China.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Say whatever you want about Kanter, but at least he’s consistent. He calls out human rights violations around the globe, and he doesn’t remain silent on issues just because he’s getting some money.

Does anyone think Kaep would risk his Nike deal by shining a light on the CCP and the company’s ties to China? I somehow doubt it!

This is the same dude who praised the dictatorship in Cuba!

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. Reminder on Kaep: – Compared cops to slave catchers

– Wore socks depicting cops as pigs

– Claim cops get paid leave for murdering people

– Refused to stand for the anthem He’s not a hero. https://t.co/auaKN4P4eS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Some other reminders about the Colin Kaepernick: – Compared playing in the NFL to being a slave

– Said Trump’s killing of Iranian scumbag Soleimani was an example of “terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people.”

– Praised murderous dictator Fidel Castro’s regime — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Maybe, Kaepernick should pick up the phone and learn a thing or two from Kanter.