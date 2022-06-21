Editorial

Enes Kanter Says Colin Kaepernick Started Ignoring Him After Criticism Of Nike And China

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with Michigan Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh during a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter’s relationship with Colin Kaepernick apparently disappeared after he stood up to China and Nike.

Kanter is the only player in the NBA willing to call out China’s horrific record on human rights and Nike’s cozy relationship with the dictatorship in Beijing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact Kaepernick has framed himself as a civil rights leader and hero, you’d think he’d love Kanter’s activism. Not so much!

“After I started to talk about the problems happening in China and started to criticize Nike and some other companies, I lost him. There’s no answer. I’m just hoping inside that he hasn’t seen my text messages,” Kanter said during an interview on Outkick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless.”

You can watch his full comments below.

I love how Kanter is holding out hope that Kaepernick has just missed his texts instead of the much more likely explanation that he’s not interested in responding!

Let’s not forget that Kaepernick has a fat Nike deal and has been used in promotional material. So, while Kaep wants you all to believe that America is such an awful place, he has no problem doing business with a company that prints money in China.

Say whatever you want about Kanter, but at least he’s consistent. He calls out human rights violations around the globe, and he doesn’t remain silent on issues just because he’s getting some money.

Does anyone think Kaep would risk his Nike deal by shining a light on the CCP and the company’s ties to China? I somehow doubt it!

This is the same dude who praised the dictatorship in Cuba!

Maybe, Kaepernick should pick up the phone and learn a thing or two from Kanter.