Michael Vick Thinks Colin Kaepernick Could Return To Being A Starting QB In The NFL

Michael Vick thinks Colin Kaepernick might still have a future in the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is desperately attempting to get back in the NFL, and he even managed to score a workout with the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, does he still have the goods to be a starting QB in the NFL? Vick thinks it could happen with enough time.

“I think it will happen in due time…He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years. And, when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games,” Vick explained to Outkick when asked on Outkick 360 if Kaep could ever start again.

I can’t believe that we’re still talking about whether or not Kaepernick is a legit NFL quarterback after not playing since 2016.

The man has been out of the NFL for a very long time, which Vick also noted, but some people are talking like he could just step in and play tomorrow.

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a tryout. Reminder on Kaep: – Compared cops to slave catchers

– Wore socks depicting cops as pigs

– Claim cops get paid leave for murdering people

– Refused to stand for the anthem He’s not a hero. https://t.co/auaKN4P4eS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Some other reminders about the Colin Kaepernick: – Compared playing in the NFL to being a slave

– Said Trump’s killing of Iranian scumbag Soleimani was an example of “terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people.”

– Praised murderous dictator Fidel Castro’s regime — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2022

Has the world gone insane? Kaepernick wasn’t any good the last time he played in the NFL. He’s not going to magically improve after not playing for more than five years.

That’s not how football works. When you don’t play, your skills quickly deteriorate. If it was any other player, we’d laugh at the idea of them playing after sitting out since 2016.

Yet, it’s Kaepernick so we’re almost required at gunpoint to act like he’s capable of making the hall of fame.

I have no idea how this will all end, but it’s laughable to think Kaepernick is still a starting QB in the NFL.