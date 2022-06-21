REPORT: Hailey Bieber Sued For Alleged Trademark Infringement

Clothing company Rhode NYC is reportedly taking Hailey Bieber to court for alleged trademark infringement just days after the launch of the model’s skincare line Rhode.

Rhode NYC claimed that Bieber is interfering with the reputation of its brand and that people have been mistakenly tagging Bieber’s company on social media when referencing the clothing brand, TMZ reported, citing legal documents. The fashion company argued that is a clear indication of consumer confusion and have asked the judge to force Bieber to stop operating under the same name, according to the outlet.

Bieber’s skincare line officially launched June 15, and she has been actively promoting her brand on social media. Her skincare brand has already attracted over a million likes after Bieber self-promoted on her personal Instagram account, and she even captured a like from Kim Kardashian.

A source close to Bieber has apparently spoken out about the issue, claiming Bieber owns the Rhode trademark for skincare while the fashion company with the same name has trademark ownership in the realm of clothing and attire, TMZ reported.(RELATED: Superstar Model Hailey Bieber Reveals Shocking Health Scare)

Making matters more complicated is the allegation that Bieber and her team tried to acquire the “RHODE” trademark from the clothing company’s owners, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, several years ago but got turned down, according to TMZ. Those associated with the fashion company, originally founded in 2013, claimed Bieber’s logo also looks similar to theirs, the outlet reported.

Bieber is married to superstar singer Justin Bieber, who has promoted her new skincare line to his 243 million Instagram followers.