Supreme Court Prolongs Dobbs Decision Amid Boiling Tensions

The Supreme Court prolonged releasing the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision Tuesday, which could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Tensions have boiled over in front of the Supreme Court building as the nation awaits the justices to issue their ruling. A leaked draft majority opinion appeared to show the Court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion on a national level.

The Court ruled in the cases Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita Inc., United States v. Taylor, Shoop v. Twyford and United States v. Washington. The Court additionally ruled in the case Carson v. Makin which stated that Maine violated the First Amendment by excluding religious schools from the state’s voucher program that provides tuition to private schools.

The Court did not release a decision in the Dobbs case.

BREAKING: No decision on Dobbs today. Please keep praying the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. 🙏 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 21, 2022

Footage posted to Twitter showed a pro-abortion protester heckling activists from Students for Life, telling them to “suck my dick” and that she would die in a back alley without legalized abortion. Separate footage showed pro-abortion protesters from the organization “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights” holding a large green sign with the words “We Won’t Go Back!” and smaller signs saying “Abortion On Demand & Without Apology.” (RELATED: ‘Lives Of The Justices Are In Danger’: Legal Experts Urge Immediate Ruling On Roe)

The Dobbs case directly challenges Roe by taking up the legality of a 2018 Mississippi law outlawing abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which has been challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and the Mississippi Center for Justice.

The Court began hearing oral arguments for the case in December with the conservative majority appearing to side with the Mississippi law. Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued against the stare decisis argument stating that court precedents should not be overturned.

Pro-abortion protesters have repeatedly organized mass demonstrations in front of the six conservative justices’ homes after the left-wing group Ruth Sent Us published their addresses. The protests have continued to take place despite a federal statute prohibiting private citizens from protesting in front of the homes of justices’ or judges in order to influence a court decision.

The Senate unanimously passed legislation in May to provide around-the-clock protection for the justices amid the rising tensions and protests, which recently passed the House after having stalled.