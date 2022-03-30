Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Agrees To A Three-Year Extension

John Harbaugh is staying with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced Tuesday afternoon that the head coach of the team has agreed to a three-year extension with the franchise.

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but I have no doubt that Harbaugh is getting paid big money.

We have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/IjHt1xRt3Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 29, 2022

When you find a good coach in the NFL, you do whatever is necessary to keep him. Harbaugh is without question one of the better coaches in the league.

He’s won a Super Bowl ring, and has only finished below .500 twice during his time as the head coach of the Ravens.

His accomplishments speak for themselves and he’s now locked up through the 2025 season. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you have to be happy about this development.

Again, the coaching market in the NFL doesn’t include a lot of great guys. So, when you find one who can consistently win at a high level, you have to do whatever is necessary to keep him.

The Ravens have now done that with Harbaugh.

It’s a great time to be a fan of the Ravens. That much is for sure!