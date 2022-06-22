Father Holding 7-Month-Old Baby Fends Off Gunman In Viral Surveillance Footage

A father fended off a gunman inside a Michigan gas station Sunday while holding a 7-month-old infant in his arms, surveillance footage shows.

The incident occurred at the Valero gas station around 5:50 p.m. on Detroit’s west side when a gunman entered the store and pulled out his firearm, footage shows. The 25-year-old father immediately hit the man’s arm to the side, where the gunman backed out of the store into the parking lot while holding the infant in his right arm.

The gunman’s gun appeared to be malfunctioned or jammed as he struggled to reload it, footage showed. He then exited the station.

Adam Albarmaki, the gas station attendant who witnessed the event, said the unidentified father ran inside the station’s building in hiding, 7 Action News reported. A 911 dispatcher told police that the man had been stabbed in the arm. (RELATED: Body Camera Footage Shows Orlando Police Killing A Guy During Intense Gun Battle)

“He was trying to hide somewhere,” he told 7 Action News.

Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers said there had been a dispute between the two individuals nearly a block away from the gas station, 7 Action News reported.