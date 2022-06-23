‘It’s A Lot Of Fun’: Jean-Pierre Handles Whiny Joy Behar Question About Peter Doocy With Class

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted kindly Thursday to “The View” co-host Joy Behar asking a question targeting Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

Behar told Jean-Pierre that she and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki “had to restore credibility” in the briefing room after the “embarrassment” of former President Donald Trump’s administration. She then criticized Doocy for asking tough questions during the press briefings.

“I always noticed how Peter Doocy from Fox News gave Jen a hard time,” Behar said. “He asked questions that are directly given to him from Fox. Have you had to swat him down much yet? How are you handling the disingenuous and ridiculous takes when you’re up there trying to do your job and inform the public?”

“I say this sincerely, the fact that I’m standing here on the White House North Lawn in the ABC booth talking to all of you is an honor,” Jean-Pierre responded. “It is something that I would have never thought would’ve happened if you have asked me when I was 10-years-old or 12-years-old, or told me this is what I would be doing in the future. And it is a complete privilege and it is a complete honor to walk through these gates every day knowing that I am speaking on behalf of this president and that I am speaking on behalf of the American public.”

WATCH:

The press secretary said she enjoys and appreciates the “give-and-take” with the press as it is “part of the job.”

“The give-and-take I have with the press, I enjoy it,” she said. “I appreciate it. It is part of the job and it is something that I’m looking forward to continuing to doing. It’s a lot of fun to say the least.” (RELATED: Doocy Hammers Jean-Pierre On The Admin’s Plans To Reduce Gun Violence)

Doocy is known for his tough questioning of officials from President Joe Biden’s administration and often sparred with Psaki during the briefings. Biden called Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” during a January White House press conference with the Competition Council after the journalist asked about the impact inflation will have on the midterm elections.

The president reportedly called Doocy within about an hour, telling Doocy his remark was “nothing personal” and encouraging him to continue asking tough questions.

“He did clear the air and I appreciate it,” Doocy told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “We had a nice call.”

During an April appearance on “Pod Save America,” Psaki said Fox News’ topics might “make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.”

Fox News previously said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller that Doocy is a “terrific reporter” who does his job to “elicit truth from power.”

“In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public. His questions are his own, he is a terrific reporter and we are extremely proud of his work,” the statement said.