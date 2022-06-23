REPORT: The Seahawks Are Seriously Interested In Trading For Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in the mix to trade for Baker Mayfield.

When the Browns first started looking for a trade partner to unload the former first overall pick to after acquiring Deshaun Watson, the Seahawks appeared to be at the top of the list, but Seattle never showed a ton of interest.

However, it sounds like the dynamics have changed.

Josina Anderson reported that not only are the Seahawks interested in trading for Mayfield, but the franchise is also open to giving him an extension.

I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 22, 2022

This is a fascinating change of pace when it comes to dealing with the Baker Mayfield situation. For the longest time, it looked like only the Panthers were in the mix.

Now, Seattle is coming out of the woodwork, and might even be interested in extending him!

In terms of a landing spot, Seattle makes a hell of a lot more sense than Carolina. The Seahawks currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the team’s top two quarterbacks.

There’s no question at all that Mayfield is an upgrade over both of them. I’m not sold at all that Mayfield is a substantial upgrade over Darnold in Carolina.

If Mayfield gets traded to the Seahawks, he’ll immediately become QB1 for the franchise.

So, if the Browns think a deal can get done, Seattle could be the perfect landing spot for the Oklahoma Heisman winner.