REPORT: The Seahawks Are Seriously Interested In Trading For Baker Mayfield

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in the mix to trade for Baker Mayfield.

When the Browns first started looking for a trade partner to unload the former first overall pick to after acquiring Deshaun Watson, the Seahawks appeared to be at the top of the list, but Seattle never showed a ton of interest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like the dynamics have changed.

Josina Anderson reported that not only are the Seahawks interested in trading for Mayfield, but the franchise is also open to giving him an extension.

This is a fascinating change of pace when it comes to dealing with the Baker Mayfield situation. For the longest time, it looked like only the Panthers were in the mix.

Now, Seattle is coming out of the woodwork, and might even be interested in extending him!

In terms of a landing spot, Seattle makes a hell of a lot more sense than Carolina. The Seahawks currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the team’s top two quarterbacks.

There’s no question at all that Mayfield is an upgrade over both of them. I’m not sold at all that Mayfield is a substantial upgrade over Darnold in Carolina.

If Mayfield gets traded to the Seahawks, he’ll immediately become QB1 for the franchise.

 

So, if the Browns think a deal can get done, Seattle could be the perfect landing spot for the Oklahoma Heisman winner.