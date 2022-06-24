REPORT: Teams In The NFL View Baker Mayfield As ‘Immature’ And Not A Leader

Teams around the NFL reportedly don’t have very high opinions of Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have desperately been trying to trade the former first overall pick, but so far, no team has been interested in swapping for him.

Well, it turns out that teams might not be impressed with him as a person.

“There is a sense around the league that Baker Mayfield is still a really immature guy and even if he’s healthy, do you really want to deal with that in your locker room,” Jordan Schultz reported during a Thursday interview with Pat McAfee.

Schultz also reported that Mayfield isn’t viewed as a big time leader. You can listen to the full report below.

“There is a sense around the league that Baker Mayfield is still a really immature guy & he hasn’t been the leader of that locker room” ~@Schultz_Report#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/w6m7WLdMgw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2022

Reports like this one from Schultz are insanely damning when it comes to Mayfield’s outlook in the NFL in my humble opinion. If teams view you as immature and not a great leader as a quarterback, you’re probably cooked.

That’s the same point McAfee made, and I agree 100%.

It’s different if you’re a receiver or a cornerback. You can be emotional, immature and lack great leadership skills in those positions. It’s simply not the same when you’re a quarterback.

When you’re the quarterback of a team in the NFL, you’re the face of the franchise and the leader of the locker room. If you become a distraction, you’re probably done, especially if you’re not mega-talented.

Will Mayfield get another chance to start in the NFL? I’m sure he will, but this situation has been brutal for him.