REPORT: There Is ‘Mutual’ Interest Between The Seattle Seahawks And Baker Mayfield

It sounds like progress is being made on a Baker Mayfield getting shipped out of Cleveland.

The Browns are desperately attempting to offload the former first overall pick, but so far, no team in the league has taken him. However, the Seahawks and Panthers are believed to be the two teams in the mix, and it sounds like the former might be the likely landing spot for Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pro Football Network recently reported the “interest between the Seahawks and Mayfield is mutual.”

As I’ve said before, Seattle isn’t a bad option at all for Baker. The reality of the situation is that he’s easily a better quarterback than Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

I’m not a Mayfield fan at all, but anyone who is telling the truth can admit that he’d immediately be QB1 the moment he showed up in Seattle.

Carolina doesn’t really make a ton of sense because there’s no guarantee he can beat out Sam Darnold and it could crush Matt Corral’s development.

In Seattle, there’d be no question at all that’s the guy that’s going to be under center.

So, if the Seahawks can get a deal done, Seattle is most likely the best option on the table by a mile.