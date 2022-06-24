Anne Hathaway Is Swinging On A Workout Rope, And Nobody’s Complaining

Anne Hathaway added a unique flair to her workout routine, and her Instagram followers are in full support of her fancy clothes and rope swinging skills.

Hathaway posted eight stunning images to her gallery Thursday, and two of them were dedicated to showcasing her skills with a rope. The photographs were a nod to her InterviewMag cover, and the introductory image was of Hathaway perched at the top of a rope that was suspended from the ceiling. She wore workout gloves, a one-shouldered workout shirt with an oversized workout belt and leg warmers. As she sat perched atop the rope, it quickly became clear to fans that Hathaway’s workout vibes are different than most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

The second photograph showcased Hathaway in a stunning, textured evening gown. She stood wearing the formal outfit while holding a gym weight in one hand. Definitely overdressed for the occasion, the actress was perfectly posed in front of a full-length mirror as her picture was taken.

The third photo is of Hathaway with wet hair, wearing nothing more than a towel. This steamy photo gave off casual, candid vibes and was taken against a backdrop that showcases a digital workout timer mounted high up on the wall. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing Massive Heels And Pajamas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Hathaway rocked a white tank, workout shorts and runners in the next photograph, which was followed by an image of her lying down on a workout bench with a hand-held free weight in each hand. The rope made a comeback in the next image, which shows Hathaway in motion as she attempted to swing.

A snippet of Hathway laying down on the floor with her knees tucked in to her chest is followed by the last, most colorful and vibrant image. Hathaway was photographed with her hair and make-up fully done. She was wearing a formal metallic black jumper… while she skipped rope against a bubblegum pink wall.

She captioned her post by saying, “Mood swing.@interviewmag#workit”