Mike Florio Wants The NFL To Weigh In On Roe V. Wade Being Overturned

Mike Florio doesn’t seem too happy about the NFL not getting involved in the abortion debate in America.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week and that means abortion decisions have been kicked down to the states instead of the federal government.

Seems like something no sports league should ever feel the need to weigh in on, right? Well, the founder of ProFootballTalk thinks the NFL’s silence is deafening!

ESPN Star Has Bizarre On-Air Reaction To The Supreme Court Striking Down Roe V. Wade https://t.co/4X6a4notqF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2022

Florio wrote the following in part when talking about the NFL refusing to get involved:

The NFL, which has spent considerable time and money in recent years attracting, developing, and expanding its female fan base, has been strangely silent on the issue. In all respects. There has been no statement. No tweet. No expression of support for the employees of teams in the 22 states in which the NFL does business, if those individuals must travel to other states in order to implement an intensely personal and inherently difficult heath-care decision. We sent an email to the league on Sunday asking whether there will be any comment on Friday’s ruling. There was no response. … Maybe the NFL will say something today. Maybe the NFL will wait to see whether it’s pressured to do so. Maybe the NFL will opt, as it has done in the recent past, to err on the side of mollifying the portion of the fan base that would react more negatively to the NFL speaking out than the portion of the fan base that will react negatively to the NFL remaining silent.

For the record, the NFL not getting involved in the abortion debate is one of the smartest things Roger Goodell has ever done as commissioner of the league.

It’s a football league. The NFL has no business weighing in on political or social issues. Now, has the NFL got in the mud in the past?

.@RepAOC esponds to SCOTUS ruling on Roe: “Right now, elections are not enough… we have to fill the streets.” pic.twitter.com/3kG0XzZcX1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2022

Yes. Look no further than embracing BLM and social activism for proof of that fact. However, just because the NFL made very questionable decisions in the past doesn’t mean the league should jump into discussing Roe v. Wade.

Fans want to watch their teams compete, drink some beer and have a good day. They don’t want politics shoved down their throat. That’s just a fact, and if you don’t know that, you’re not paying attention to the common man.

Pro-life Democrat has a sign thanking Catholics for striking down Roe v. Wade. Very peaceful conversation going on. pic.twitter.com/uo425iTWPu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 24, 2022

For once, the NFL finally got it right!