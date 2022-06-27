EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Rodney Davis Demands Answers From Legislative Branch Agencies On Their Work For Jan. 6 Committee

Republican Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis sent letters to legislative branch agencies Monday demanding answers on how much time, work, personnel, resources or planning has been spent on the January 6 Committee.

The five letters, first obtained by the Daily Caller, were sent to the Architect of the Capitol, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Clerk of the House for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Chief of Police for the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the letters, Davis asks for the details of any personnel, resources, time or planning that these five legislative branch agencies might have used to assist the Jan. 6 Committee and any funds expended to help the committee.

“As Pelosi’s political 1/6 Committee continues to waste taxpayer dollars on their made-for-TV productions, the American People deserve to know exactly how much it’s costing them and to what extent the Committee is diverting resources away from other important congressional programs and operations,” Davis told the Daily Caller before sending the letters.

“When Republicans retake the Majority, we will investigate the Committee’s work to see exactly how much damage has been done and hold Pelosi accountable,” Davis added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Files Amicus Brief Arguing Against Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas)

Pelosi initially appointed seven Democrats and Cheney to the Select Committee in July 2021, allowing McCarthy to recommend five Republicans. However, the speaker rejected two of McCarthy’s picks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. McCarthy then pulled his other three members, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, Texas Rep. Troy Nehls and North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong, from the committee. (RELATED: Sources: ‘Conversations’ Pelosi Had With Sgt At Arms About National Guard Presence Factored Into ‘Blender Of Decision Making’ That Led Up To Riot)

Pelosi then appointed Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the Select Committee.

The committee subpoenaed McCarthy, Jordan and three other House Republicans in early May, claiming that they have information about the Capitol riot that should be shared. None of the members are expected to testify.

The Daily Caller contacted the five agencies Davis sent the letters to. None immediately responded.