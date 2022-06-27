Watch The Latest Unnerving Preview For ‘Nope’

“Nope” looks like it’s going to be a very interesting film.

The plot of the latest horror movie from Jordan Peele, according to the latest preview’s YouTube description, is, “Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that’s not much to go off of, it’s clear that this movie is going to be pretty sinister. Give the preview a watch below.

For those of you who don’t know, Jordan Peele is an absolute beast when it comes to making horror movies. The man is among the best in the game, and his films are about a hell of a lot more than just trying to scare you.

His movies are about terrifying you while also being pretty deep. Now, they can be preachy at times, but they’re still entertaining as all hell.

“Get Out” was an outstanding film and is a great example of his talent levels.

Now, he’s bringing his fans a film that appears to be centered around a mysterious force that’s being encountered by people on a ranch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N☁️PE (@nopemovie)

Yeah, you really don’t have to say much more at all to convince me that it’s worth seeing. I’ll definitely be putting “Nope” on my list of films to check out.

You can all see it starting July 22!