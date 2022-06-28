Just Days After Roe Reversal, Abortion Is Already Banned In Almost A Quarter Of America

Barely more than 72 hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion is already illegal in roughly one-quarter of the states in America.

A number of Republican-controlled states have had “trigger” laws activated, which are laws put in place to impose restrictions on abortion in the event the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Others have moved to enact new abortion restrictions, with some banning the practice entirely.

Things are quickly changing, so here’s where abortion is illegal as of today (11 states): Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio (6wk), South Carolina (6wk), South Dakota, Texas (6wk civil), West Virginia and Wisconsin. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) June 28, 2022

Abortion is now outlawed in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee have enacted six-week bans, and the others have fully banned abortion, according to NPR.

Other states are poised to follow suit in the near future. Republican North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced Tuesday that his office had certified the overturning of Roe, and the state’s abortion ban will go into effect July 28. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking courts to lift an injunction holding up the state’s heartbeat abortion ban.

NEW: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is urging the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds AND that the Iowa courts lift an injunction preventing enforcement of the state’s fetal heartbeat law. pic.twitter.com/YNiqOK7Tny — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) June 28, 2022

“Trigger” laws are currently pending in several more states, including Idaho, Mississippi and Wyoming, and Georgia’s six-week ban is currently subject to an injunction. (RELATED: These Companies Are Promising To Pay For Their Employees’ Abortions After SCOTUS Decision)

Analysts expect roughly half the states in America could ultimately ban abortion entirely, or come close to doing so, now that Roe has been overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Democrats have been scrambling to find ways to maintain abortion access, and no blue states have so far implemented any new restrictions.