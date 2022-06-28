Baker Mayfield Suggests He Has No Interest In Reconciling With The Cleveland Browns

It sounds like Baker Mayfield isn’t interested in mending his relationship with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have been trying to trade Mayfield ever since acquiring Deshaun Watson, but with the dual-threat QB facing a lengthy suspension, some have wondered whether or not Cleveland might try to bring Mayfield back into the fold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the Oklahoma Heisman winner has zero interest in that happening.

“No, I think for that to happen, there’d have to be some reaching out, but we’re ready to move on I think on both sides,” Mayfield told the press when asked about possibly reconciling with the Browns.

You can watch the video from SoonerScoop.com below.

Baker Mayfield answered the question everyone wants to know: If DeShaun Watson is suspended, could he return to Cleveland in 2022? Here’s his answer from his youth camp Tuesday in Norman. (via @CareyAMurdock, @Eddie_Rado) pic.twitter.com/ASNY5b8kdO — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 28, 2022

For anyone holding out hope that Mayfield might eventually return to the Browns, I think it’s safe to rule out that from ever happening.

Judging from his comments and body language in the video above, there’s no question that he has put the final nail on the coffin for his career in Cleveland.

When you’re talking about both sides moving on, it’s pretty clear there’s zero reconciliation on the horizon. The only question now is where Mayfield will go from here.

Will it be Seattle or Carolina? It would seem like the smart money is on Seattle at this point.

What we do know for sure is that you can scratch him ever playing for the Browns again off your list!