‘Completely Wrong’: Fox News Contributor Shuts Down CNN Commentator’s Claim That The GOP Won’t Survive SCOTUS Ruling

A Fox News contributor shut down a CNN commentator after the latter claimed it would “be hard to imagine the Republican Party surviving” following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I have known S.E. personally for more than a decade, I consider her a friend and I like her a lot,” Ben Domenich, co-Founder of the Federalist, said Monday night on “The Ingraham Angle” about S.E. Cupp’s profane rant that morning. “I disagree with her fundamentally on this and I think she is completely wrong.” (RELATED: CNN Sounds The Alarm On Another Voting Bloc Fleeing The Democratic Party)

“It’s hard to imagine the Republican Party surviving this,” Cupp said. “Between anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, book banning, anti-democracy, I mean, as all of the regressive bullshit — garbage, sorry, to this — I don’t take that back — add it all together and I don’t know who is left in the future — in future generations to be drawn to this party.”

Domenech told host Laura Ingraham that the Republican party was gaining Hispanic voters through the culture war issues Cupp cited. Over a million voters have switched to the Republican Party from the Democrats, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

WATCH:

“I think the autopsy that was done in 2012 was about a party that was dead,” Domenech said. “This new coalition, this one that I think is far more passionate, that has a lot more going for it and is about the American family, above all things you know, is something that actually represents a long-term and very beneficial development for the country.”

Domenech and Cupp did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.