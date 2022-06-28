There Is A Nuclear-Powered Flying Hotel Being Developed

A nuclear-powered hotel is in the works, and it sounds like a disaster waiting to happen.

A flying hotel powered by nuclear energy called Sky Cruise will be able to house 5,000 guests if everything goes to plan, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The New York Post wrote the following in part about the proposed hotel:

The futuristic hybrid between a plane and hotel – which has 20 engines powered by nuclear fusion – is designed never to land. Hashem Alghaili, who created the incredibly detailed mockup of the monster aircraft, says the nuclear-powered sky cruise “could be the future of transport”. Designed to run 24/7, Alghaili even adds that running repairs would be carried out in-flight – a first in aviation. And, when asked how many people it would take to fly this gigantic plane, he said: “All this technology and you still want pilots? “I believe it will be fully autonomous”.

I can’t believe this even needs to be said, but this is a shockingly bad idea. It’s such a bad idea that it’s hard to believe it’s even real, but here we are.

Granted, it’s not been built yet, but the fact it’s even being designed like it might be possible is downright insane.

Inside giant flying luxury hotel that can stay in the air for years https://t.co/hx7ClQ7eqA pic.twitter.com/UiKKahhA98 — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2022

You’d have to be crazy to ever get on a nuclear-powered flying hotel. Even at gunpoint, I don’t think you could convince me to get on it.

Flying already has risks that come with it. Now, imagine the vehicle is housing thousands of people and is a hotel. It’s terrifying to even consider.

Again, you’d have to be insane to consider it.

