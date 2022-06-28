Teenager Calls 911 On 3 Armed Home Invaders While Mother Is Tied Up And Father Is Injured

The Onondaga County, New York Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police arrested three gunmen Tuesday in connection to a robbery in North Syracuse, New York.

Deputies arrested the alleged gunmen after they reportedly entered the home in at around 4:30 a.m., according to WSYR-TV. A 15-year-old was able to call 911, the outlet reported.

Deputies found the teen’s mother with her arms tied behind her back after sustaining minor head injuries, CNY Central reported. The father also allegedly had maintained minor injuries to his ear, the outlet stated.

The three children present during the raid were apparently unharmed, the outlet noted.

Child calls 911 when 3 gunmen break into North Syracuse home, tie up child’s mom, deputies say https://t.co/HvaqRT1sPE — syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) June 28, 2022

Police arrested Malik Shabazz, 18, Andres Arzola-Torres, 31, and Anthony Santiago, 33, all ostensibly from Ohio, according to WSYR-TV. (RELATED: 3 Ohio Men Allegedly Beat Teenager To Death, Steal His Car Outside Of High School Founded By LeBron James)

The household was apparently not randomly targeted, Syracuse.com reported. “There was some sort of connection,” Sgt. Jon Seeber of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the outlet.

Two of the alleged suspects attempted to flee on foot, deputies stated. The third was apparently apprehended inside the home, the outlet noted.

Deputies found the suspects’ handguns at the scene following the arrests, Syracuse.com reported.

The accused perpetrators have reportedly been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, imprisonment, conspiracy, and endangering a child, according to the outlet.