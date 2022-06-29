Possible UFOs Appear In The Sky Near San Diego In Mysterious Viral Video

Another crazy video of unknown objects in the sky has hit the web.

In a video shared by CBS 8 San Diego, multiple lights could be seen floating in the night sky near San Diego earlier in the week, and it’s definitely not clear what they are. What I will say is that they damn sure don’t seem to be planes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To make matters more interesting, CBS 8 San Diego reported that the local military bases – Camp Pendleton and NAS North Island – also don’t know what was going on. You can check out the report in the video below and decide for yourself what you think.

What’s very interesting about this situation is that I actually had a military contact of mine text me about these lights as they were happening.

This wasn’t a situation where a single person captured a picture or video. People in the region were very aware of what was going on, but nobody seems to have an answer.

In San Diego right now hovering over Pacific Beach – stationary lights that go in and out of 4 to zero. Drones? #ufo #ufotwitter #thetruthisoutthere pic.twitter.com/l3RDQkerZn — mindy benner (@themindy) June 28, 2022

Furthermore, this is just the latest example of strange stuff going on up in the skies, and frankly, we don’t seem to have any idea what the hell is causing the phenomena of unexplained sightings.

What we do know is there are countless examples of something going on. Does that mean there are little green men flying around? No, but clearly, something is going on up there.

Let us know in the comments what you think could have been flying over the sky of San Diego!