Watch An Inside Look At Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’

An awesome inside look at “The Terminal List” has dropped.

The Amazon show with Chris Pratt is based on a book of the same name from Jack Carr, and there’s a very good chance it’s going to be the best show of the summer when it comes out this Friday. (RELATED: Watch The Sinister New Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt)

Judging from a special behind the scenes look, fans are in for an awesome time. Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for Friday to get here. It’s going to be one hell of an awesome day in terms of entertainment. The rest of “Stranger Things” season four is coming out, and “The Terminal List” is premiering on Amazon.

Without spoiling anything, Jack Carr told me the show will have the same spirit and violence of the book. For those of us who read the book, that is music to our ears.

Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Looks Like The Best Show Of The Summer https://t.co/XX1sHtLYDf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2022

The book was gritty and incredibly violent. Chris Pratt will now bring that violence to life as James Reece. It’s going to be epic, and that’s putting it lightly.

People are craving non-woke content, and there’s not a single part of “The Terminal List” that is woke. It plays to patriotic Americans who want to be entertained. Nothing more. Nothing less, and I say that as a huge compliment.

Chris Pratt’s New Action Series Looks Like The Best Show Of 2022 https://t.co/VeYyMXHrTY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Make sure to check out “The Terminal List” this Friday on Amazon!