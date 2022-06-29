Putin’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Started War In Ukraine, Boris Johnson Says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “toxic masculinity” for the war in Ukraine in an interview Tuesday.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF, according to the Washington Post.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s [Putin’s] doing in Ukraine,” Johnson continued.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “If Putin were a woman […] I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he had. If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s doing in Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/c4zMr8g3A1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2022

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Johnson’s comments Wednesday.

“Old Freud during his lifetime would have dreamed of such an object for research,” Peskov said, according to the outlet.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who frequently clashes with Britain over Scottish independence, said she “unusually perhaps” agreed with Johnson’s statement about women in leadership.

“I do think women tend to bring more common sense and emotional intelligence and reasoned approach,” she said.

Johnson’s comments came days after the G7 Summit, where the G7 world leaders discussed their intentions to put a price cap on Russian oil in an effort to punish Moscow for the invasion.

The U.K. has taken in some 77,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion of the country in February, CNN reported.

President Joe Biden authorized $800 million more in U.S. aid to Ukraine in April.