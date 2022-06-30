Huge Movie Star Tom Hiddleston Announces Life-Changing News

Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée, Zawe Ashton, debuted her baby bump Wednesday in New York City.

This is the British acting couple’s first child together, PageSix reported. Ashton, 37, showed off her glow at the “Mr. Malcolm’s List” movie premier on Wednesday night in a beige but brightly sparkled embellished tulle gown from Sabina Bilenko Couture, according to Vogue.

“It was such a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe,” Bilenko told the outlet, “She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled.” Ashton walked the carpet without Hiddleston, 41, but was joined by her co-stars Freida Pinto, Theo James, and director Emma Holly Jones, PageSix noted.

Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton Are Reportedly Engaged https://t.co/1Csg19Z7Ai — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

The couple only just revealed their engagement in March after photographs of Ashton’s beautiful diamond were shared on social media. The couple met as co-stars in the stage play “Betrayal” in London’s West End, announcing their relationship in 2021 at the Tony Awards. They were also caught making out in Ibiza, Spain, earlier that year. (RELATED: Kardashian Desperate To Conceive Turns To Ridiculously Unscientific Sexual Practice)

Hiddleston has previously dated pop star Taylor Swift. The singer reportedly brought Hiddleston home to meet her family back in 2016. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time,” he reportedly said of his relationship with Swift, according to PageSix.