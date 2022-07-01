Ciara Turns Heads In A Bodysuit Made Of Air Jordan Sneakers

Ciara promoted her upcoming new single “Jump” by wearing a bizarre bodysuit made entirely out of Air Jordan sneakers.

Ciara’s song is set to release July 8, but she has already kicked off her promotional campaign on Instagram. The 36-year-old entertainer posted the extraordinary images Friday, as a follow-up to a flirty and fun video posted the day prior where she debuted her very unique outfit.

“Custom 4’s Body Suit by @friskmegood Jumpin! #JUMP ,” Ciara said in her caption.

The sporty bodysuit appeared to have been meticulously created by using a number of Air Jordan 4 sneakers that were taken apart, molded and reshaped to create a customized, perfectly-fitted bodysuit design. The laces were cleverly placed to form a corset-styled section that actually laced and tightened the outfit. (RELATED: Famous Singer Turns Up The Summer Vibes In A Short-Shorts Dance Vide0)

The completed product featured a bodysuit that boasts a few layers of sneakers carefully placed on top of each other, and Ciara left two dangling shoe laces cascading down the sides of her body, adding a soft contrast.

The designer of the bodysuit was Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good, who has engaged in similar bodysuit designs for other major stars over the years, according to Page Six.