REPORT: Netflix Crashes After Releasing The Rest Of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Netflix reportedly crashed early Friday morning.

Following the release of the rest of “Stranger Things” season four, Netflix users started to experience serious problems with the streaming platform, according to Variety. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Down Detector shows problems with Netflix spiking between 2:45 am and 3:15 am. As of 5:45 am, there were still reported issues but for the most part, things seem to have been resolved.

When I got on Netflix from my computer moments ago, it was working. That’s just me, but given the data we’re seeing rolling in from Down Detector, it does seem like the situation is being remedied.

This also just goes to show how excited people are for “Stranger Things.” Netflix dropped the final two episodes of season four early Friday morning, and it apparently brought the entire streaming platform to a grinding halt.

I’m guessing what happened is that people flooded Netflix as soon as the final two episodes dropped, and the amount of traffic caused issues. Again, that’s just a complete guess, but I think it’s almost certainly what happened.

The good news is that things are back up and running. So, grab a beer and let’s ride for the final episodes of season four of “Stranger Things.”