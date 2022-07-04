Enes Kanter Freedom Slams The NBA’s Relationship With China, Calls The League Extremely ‘Hypocritical’

Enes Kanter Freedom continues to speak out against the NBA’s relationship with China.

The former Boston Celtics center has been an outspoken critic of the NBA’s cozy relationship with the dictatorship in Beijing, and he’s very well aware of the fact the NBA probably doesn’t want to see him on a roster again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After all, the NBA only likes to support social justice until it impacts the bottom line, according to Kanter!

“They’re pushing me to retire at the age of 30, unfortunately. You know, when you talk about some uncomfortable situations happening around the world and your organization that you played for for 11 years tied up billions of dollars with that dictatorship (China), unfortunately, it’s tough. I’m going to push through it. I’m still working out. I’m still practicing. But, the one thing I can say is, NBA and Adam Silver is one of the most hypocritical organizations and one of the most hypocritical commissioners out there in the world. They stand up for things until it affects their money or business,” Kanter told TMZ Sports when talking about his situation in the NBA.

Props to Kanter Freedom for continuing to speak out against the NBA’s relationship with China. Most NBA players wouldn’t dare say a bad word about China.

Remember when Daryl Morey simply supported freedom in Hong Kong and China freaked out? That was a message sent to everyone that you better toe the damn line when it comes to the CCP!

The vast majority of people in the NBA are more than happy to ask Beijing for permission before using the bathroom in the morning, but Kanter Freedom has been a refreshing voice.

He has no problem at all crushing the CCP for its horrific record on human rights, and he has no problem going after the NBA for kissing the shoes of the brutal regime in order to keep making money.

It’s a damn shame more and more players aren’t willing to speak up!