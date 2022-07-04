Incredible Viral Video Shows Ukrainians Firing Rockets At Russian Targets

Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainians were firing rockets at Russian targets using a HIMARS, and the video is the definition of war porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a watch below.

Video of Ukrainian HIMARS firing on Russian targets at night. With GPS guided munitions, HIMARS can accurately engage targets at night when Russian UAVs will be less effective at locating them. https://t.co/lAa8UKq272 pic.twitter.com/3eCoz7qOTr — Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 3, 2022

Once again, we have another video of the Ukrainians fighting like absolute dogs against the Russian invaders, and you simply love to see it.

When your country gets invaded, the only choice you have is to pick up a weapon and fight like absolute hell. You have to go full “Red Dawn.”

That’s exactly what the Ukrainians have been doing, and while they’ve certainly lost some territory, there’s no doubt they’ve put up a very spirited resistance.

They have to make the Russians pay for every single inch in blood!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!