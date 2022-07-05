Bryson DeChambeau Claims LIV Golf Is Paying Him More Than $125 Million

It sounds like Bryson DeChambeau got absolutely paid to join LIV Golf.

The Saudi–backed golf league has been poaching some of the best talent in the world away from the PGA Tour, and the star golfer has now revealed just how much he joined for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an appearance on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast, DeChambeau was told he had “a $125-million smile,” and he fired back with, “That’s a little low,” according to USA Today.

DeChambeau further elaborated with, “I’m not gonna say the details, I mean for what’s reported it’s somewhat close. It’s a four-and-a-half-year deal, I can definitely tell you that and a lot of it was upfront, which is great.”

The fact DeChambeau allegedly got paid north of $125 million tells you everything you need to know about why LIV Golf is able to snatch some of the biggest names in golf.

The PGA Tour couldn’t dream of paying players anywhere near that kind of cash. Yet, LIV Golf has no issue writing massive checks to the deep pockets of the Saudi backers.

The biggest question to me is whether or not the PGA Tour can do anything to compete with a golf organization that is making people rich without even having to win an event!

The answer seems to be no, and that’s bad news for the future of the PGA Tour.

Either way, DeChambeau got his money and I’m sure he’s very happy!