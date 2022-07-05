REVIEW: ‘The Old Man’ Remains Excellent Through Four Episodes

“The Old Man” continues to be one of the best shows on TV.

The FX show, which drops Friday mornings on Hulu, has been captivating ever since the premiere dropped back in June, and through the fourth episode, it’s outstanding. (RELATED: Watch Jeff Bridges In The Chilling Trailer For FX’s Upcoming Series ‘The Old Man’)

The series follows a former spook going by the name of Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who has been underground and off the radar ever since the Soviets were pushed out of Afghanistan.

When old demons come out to play, he’s forced to go on the run as sinister and dark secrets boil to the surface after simmering for decades.

Are you interested? Well, you damn sure should be if you’re not already!

If there’s one thing that’s crystal clear through the first four episodes of the series, the show with Jeff Bridges is dark, grisly and everyone has secrets to hide.

Also, Bridges is excellent. Whoever pulled the trigger on casting him should get a huge bonus. The storyline with Chase’s daughter is also excellent. I won’t spoil anything, but it’s downright incredible.

If you’re not already watching “The Old Man,” I suggest you get on it ASAP! It’s one hell of a fun series and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.