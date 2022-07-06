Jim Harbaugh Works Out In A Hallway While On Vacation In Hilarious Viral Video

Jim Harbaugh’s vacation continues to provide amazing content.

The Michigan football coach's daughter Grace has been documenting her dad soaking up some rest and relaxation with the family, and it's been hilarious to watch unfold.

Incredible Videos Surface Of Jim Harbaugh’s Hilarious Behavior On Vacation https://t.co/jRZywlKwXR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2022

In a recent video, Harbaugh reminded people that there’s never an excuse to not work out! He started doing exercises in a hallway like it was no big deal at all!

I’m a Wisconsin man and I hate the Wolverines. I hate them with every fiber of my being, but I can’t pretend like Harbaugh on vacation isn’t an awesome vibe. It absolutely is.

He’s in classic dad mode, and as we all know, there’s nothing more entertaining than a dad who is in vacation mode.

Her previous videos were just as funny. It turns out that despite being a multi-millionaire football coach, Harbaugh is just like every other dad when it comes to preparing to go on vacation and killing time in the airport.

He just wants to eat some food, kick back and not do much else. I respect it!

Never change, Harbaugh! Never change!