Jim Harbaugh Raps An Eminem Song In Amazing Viral Video

An incredible video of Jim Harbaugh rapping an Eminem has hit the web.

In a viral TikTok video shared by his daughter Grace, the head football coach at the University of Michigan sang “Lose Yourself” from the legendary rapper, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s incredible.

I could watch these vacation videos of Jim Harbaugh all day without getting bored. That rap was about as bad as it could ever get, but I was hooked!

I couldn’t stop watching. He wasn’t even really rapping. He was just quickly saying the lyrics, but it was still mesmerizing.

Incredible Videos Surface Of Jim Harbaugh’s Hilarious Behavior On Vacation https://t.co/jRZywlKwXR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2022

I might drag the Wolverines on a regular basis, but you’ll never hear me drag Harbaugh as a person. The man is who he is, and he doesn’t pretend to be anything else.

He’s incredibly authentic, and that’s why he’s such a fascinating dude. Do you think you’d ever see a video of most other coaches doing this?

The obvious answer is no, but Harbaugh can’t be stopped. He’s in vacation mode and the content has been incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

I can’t wait to see what the Michigan coach does next?