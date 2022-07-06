Sydney Sweeney’s Glitzy Skirt Is This Summer’s Must-Have

Sydney Sweeney gave off serious retro-disco vibes in a stunning outfit shared Tuesday with her Instagram fans.

Her stunning outfit is turning heads and has already garnered nearly a million “likes” on social media. The fashion photo shoot features Sweeney straddling a classic softail Harley Davidson while dressed in a very short blinged-out crystal mini-skirt that has quickly turned into a highly desired statement piece for every closet. The “Euphoria” star also wore a crystal halter crop top that sparkled and reflected light. Sweeney gave the camera a sultry stare while biting her nails.

The stunning outfit gave off an all-American-girl energy and was accented with perfectly paired knee-high cowboy boots that were wide at the top of the leg. Sweeney strategically propped herself up by leaning her elbow on the motorcycle’s tank.

The majority of her torso and her back were bare, and Sweeney wore her hair piled high on top of her head, drawing even more attention to her skin. The hairdo was a nod to the iconic hairstyle that was first made famous by Pamela Anderson in the early 90s. (RELATED: Britney Spears Gets Frisky In A Speckled Bikini)

Sweeney’s glitzy on-trend fashion was further accented with her dramatic eye makeup, which featured overextended cat-eye eyeliner.

“Such an honor to work with the iconic @ellenvonunwerth 🔥 thank you for having me ♥️,” Sweeney wrote in her Instagram caption.

The image was taken for the cover of Von Magazine, and photographed by the legendary Ellen von Unwerth.