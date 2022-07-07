Jake Paul Will Fight Hasim Rahman Jr. August 6

Jake Paul has found his latest boxing opponent.

Following Tommy Fury dropping out of a boxing match against the younger Paul brother, Jake will now fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden August 6. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rahman is the son of former boxing star Hasim Rahman, and is 12-1 in pro fights, according to ESPN.

✅ Bigger

✅ Stronger

✅ More experienced

✅ KO power But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team. August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker. Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. pic.twitter.com/sYAvCr0Cxu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022

I was interested to watch Tommy Fury fight Jake Paul, but it’s hard to get too excited about this matchup. I didn’t even know who this opponent was before the fight was booked.

Sure, Rahman has a nice record, but the last guy he beat has a career record of 7-19. That’s hardly impressive.

Do I want to watch Rahman knock out Jake Paul and put an end to his comical boxing career? Sure, but even if he loses, it won’t mean anything to me or most other people.

Until Jake Paul straps on the gloves against a legit fighter, none of his wins mean anything. He’s literally fighting old MMA stars or people most fans have never heard of.

Am I supposed to be impressed? I’m most definitely not!

For those of you who are, you can catch the fight August 6 on Showtime PPV.