Kim Kardashian Is Nearly Nude And Wrapped In Her Own Hair On A Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian wore next to nothing in her cover for Allure Magazine, opting instead to wrap an oversized braid around her body to cover the essential places

The reality TV star stunned in a barely-there under suit which made her appear to be entirely nude. the focal point of the imagery was the enormous platinum blonde braid that began at the top of Kardashian’s head and cascaded down her back, her chest, and playfully around her torso, giving a little tease as it stopped at her hip bone and around the tip of her foot.

Kardashian was propped on a pedestal like a doll, perfectly balanced for the moment but seeming as though that could easily become a temporary state of controlled poise.

The magazine promised to feature behind-the-scenes details about the star’s beauty regime as a precursor to the release of her skincare line.

“It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t keeping up with #KimKardashian. For almost two decades, we’ve watched her on TV, followed her on social media, and bought her makeup, her perfume, her underwear,” Allure wrote in the caption of the image.

“For our August issue, writer Danielle Pergament sat down with 2022 Kim to discuss her latest venture — a nine-step skin-care line called #SKKN by Kim,” Allure said. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Rocks A Crisscross, Barely There Bikini)

Yet another post played up on the nearly-nude motif again, as Kardashian stood in a nude colored, textured outfit, seemingly taunting fans to take a closer look to see if she was wearing anything underneath.

“While the rest of us are sleeping, #KimKardashian is lasering: “I do my beauty treatments late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing lasers,” Allure wrote in the caption of this post.

Fans that were left wanting more could follow along to uncover more beauty secrets from the star. “At the #linkinbio, find out more about the lengths Kim will go to in the name of vanity,” Allure wrote.