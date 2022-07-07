Husband Of One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince Dies After Getting Struck By Lightning

“One Tree Hill” star Bevin Prince lost her husband on Sunday after he was fatally struck by lightning in North Carolina, according to a report.

William Friend was found dead on a boat after a lightening bolt struck him during a storm, according to local news station WECT6 News.

A group of civilians flagged down the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit while authorities were making their usual rounds, according to the report. Officials found Friend in the boat, with deputies performing CPR while transporting Friend to Bradley Creek Marina, according to WECT6 News.

Officials attempted to resuscitate Friend for about 20 minutes before pronouncing him dead, according to the report.

“There’s really no safe place on a boat,” Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach Captain Ryan Saporito, who was helping other boats during the storm, reportedly said.

“Unfortunately, you know, we still had captains in the area helping people trying to get them out of the storm because their batteries were dead or the boats were aground,” Saporito reportedly added.

“Some people think that there’s some protection just based on a little bit of metal, but really there isn’t when you consider that lightning gets into the metal systems of your boat and you’re very close to those,” John Jensenius with the National Lightning Safety Council said, according to WECT6 News. “So, really, very little protection, especially if you’re an open boat.”

Jensenius said it’s recommended that people get “as far away from water as possible” during a storm. (RELATED: Lightning Strikes Sailboat In Shocking Video)

Prince’s friend Odette Annable posted to Instagram Wednesday about Friend’s untimely death.

“The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend. My best friend [Bevin Prince’s] beloved husband.”

“Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart.”

“At only 33 years old, you did it, and you went out like no other in a blaze of glory.”