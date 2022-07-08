REPORT: Beer Won’t Be Sold Inside The World Cup Stadium In Qatar

People hoping to drink some beer during the World Cup are in for a brutal reality check.

The popular soccer event is being hosted in Qatar, and alcohol won’t be sold in the stadium where the games are played, according to Reuters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some alcohol will be sold outside the arena, but inside, it’ll be a dry environment!

Qatar’s World Cup stadiums will be alcohol-free, according to a @Reuters source, and beer sales will only be allowed outside arenas before and after some matches https://t.co/fspoj5ZDAa pic.twitter.com/1Jg09fGxVc — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2022

Whoever decided hosting the World Cup in Qatar was a good idea should be banned from participating in sports forever. This is a disaster of a situation.

First, fans were informed that premarital sex wasn’t going to be allowed, and now people can’t drink during games.

World Cup Host Country Will Enforce Sex Ban. Should Fans Revolt? https://t.co/wCgp5avCrM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2022

Seriously, who is responsible for this disaster? The entire point of going to a major sporting event is to throw back a few beers while you’re there.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to be sober during a sporting event that occurs once every four years, and it’s complete insanity to pretend otherwise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

I guess people will have to smuggle some alcohol in because fans won’t tolerate watching the World Cup sober. I can guarantee you that!