Editorial

REPORT: Beer Won’t Be Sold Inside The World Cup Stadium In Qatar

BLOG
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Al Bayt stadium, built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer championship, during a stadium tour in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
People hoping to drink some beer during the World Cup are in for a brutal reality check.

The popular soccer event is being hosted in Qatar, and alcohol won’t be sold in the stadium where the games are played, according to Reuters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some alcohol will be sold outside the arena, but inside, it’ll be a dry environment!

Whoever decided hosting the World Cup in Qatar was a good idea should be banned from participating in sports forever. This is a disaster of a situation.

First, fans were informed that premarital sex wasn’t going to be allowed, and now people can’t drink during games.

Seriously, who is responsible for this disaster? The entire point of going to a major sporting event is to throw back a few beers while you’re there.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to be sober during a sporting event that occurs once every four years, and it’s complete insanity to pretend otherwise.

 

I guess people will have to smuggle some alcohol in because fans won’t tolerate watching the World Cup sober. I can guarantee you that!