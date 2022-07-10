REPORT: NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested After Allegedly Having A Gun At LAX

NFL free agent Duane Brown has reportedly been arrested.

The star offensive lineman was arrested on a possession of a concealed weapon charge Saturday after TSA allegedly found an unloaded gun in his luggage at LAX, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ex-Seahawks OT was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle, and was then driven to jail. https://t.co/bAQ104fCIL — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2022

As always, Brown has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this doesn’t really seem like that big of a deal. He allegedly had an unloaded gun in a bag that the TSA found.

It doesn’t sound like he was locked, cocked and ready to rock. It sounds like he allegedly just forgot a gun in his bag. It’s a very foolish thing to do when going to the airport, and it’s even worse because the gun laws in California are insane.

They’re arguably the dumbest and most draconian gun laws in the country, and I’m sure the authorities aren’t interested in cutting Brown any slack if he’s guilty.

Hopefully, common sense prevails in this situation, and Brown doesn’t end up having his life ruined over a minor mistake if he’s guilty. Make sure to check back for more details as we have them!