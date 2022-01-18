REPORT: Cleveland Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested After Allegedly Fighting A Police Officer

Cleveland Browns player Malik McDowell has reportedly been arrested in Florida.

According to ProFootballTalk, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Tuesday morning that the Cleveland defensive tackle was arrested on charges of exposing himself in public, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer Monday in Deerfield Beach.

Police contacted McDowell after a call came in that a man was allegedly naked near a school, and he proceeded to allegedly get in a physical altercation with a responding officer.

NFL player Malik McDowell arrested on charges of public exposure and beating a deputy https://t.co/GdeIQGp5oA pic.twitter.com/gXNHwe3d5c — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) January 18, 2022

As always, McDowell has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, if McDowell is guilty of fighting a police officer while allegedly walking around naked, he needs the book thrown at him.

As a society, we simply can’t tolerate that kind of behavior.

When the police come up to you, it’s time to listen. You can figure out everything else later in court. What you don’t do is allegedly start fighting them.

That’s a great way to hand up in handcuffs and behind bars.

We’ll see how it all shakes out with the authorities, but it’s clearly a very serious situation.