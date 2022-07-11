Mariah Carey Looks Majestic In Dolce & Gabbana Show

Mariah Carey was majestic in a plunging patchwork dress Saturday at the 2022 Alta Moda show by Dolce & Gabbana.

The legendary artist arrived to the haute couture event alongside designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, looking regal in the stylish, curve-hugging gown. Carey traveled to Piazza Duomo in Siracusa, Sicily to mark the 10-year anniversary of Alta Moda, according to Harper’s Bazaar, and stunned with every step in her luxurious attire, which she promoted on her social media page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

The patchwork dress was an eye-catching number styled by DiAndre Tristan, according to Harper’s Bazaar. It was colorful and ornately detailed with a variety of different patterns. Each piece of the patchwork design boasted a different style, pattern, color and overall look, but the dress maintained the same finished texture throughout the fabric.

Red and yellow hues were prominently featured on the gown, which also included blue and yellow/gold colors.

Carey’s gown was thinly strapped and included a small train that puddled around her feet. She wore gold platform heels to elevate her outfit and accessorized with a black hand-held fan, which added another dimension of intrigue to the already engaging outfit.(RELATED: Hailey Bieber Stuns In Victoria’s Secret Underwear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

The gown was busty at the top, and remained tight all the way to the bottom of the gown, leaving very little extra fabric to allow for easy movement. Carey wore her hair long and down, and she appeared to have teased her luscious curls to make them stand out and stand firm.

“2022 Alta Moda show by @dolcegabbana 💖Makeup: @kristoferbuckleHair: @sergenormantStyling: @diandretristan@luciodirosa 👑❤️

#dolcegabbana #sicily,” the star wrote in her caption.

Carey’s young children also hopped on the runway and strutted their stuff, soaking up the spotlight shared by their very famous mama.