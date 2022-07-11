Police Tase Man As He Tries To Flee On Lawnmower

Police caught a Florida man attempting to escape arrest via a riding lawnmower on Saturday, according to Fox.

Police chased down the suspect, Dusty Mobley, 40, and used a taser to prevent him from fleeing, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mobley was arrested around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the town of Holt, Florida, Fox News reported.



Holt resident Dusty Mobley, who jumped into a swamp to avoid deputies trying to serve warrants in January, saw his luck run out yesterday when tried to use a riding lawnmower to outrun pursuing deputies. They found a revolver & a handcuff key on him. He has 16 current charges.🌟 pic.twitter.com/TDvKfhPHIf — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) July 10, 2022

Mobley previously escaped arrest on Jan. 3, jumping into a swamp when police approached him about a stolen $40,000 boat, according to Local10.com. (RELATED: Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Neighbor’s Rooster)

The suspect was on the boat that day and dove off of it to avoid arrest, detectives said. Mobley reportedly stole the boat on Jan. 1.

When police caught Mobley on the John Deere mower, he had a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his possession, according to authorities.

Police are currently holding Mobley at the Okaloosa County Jail. He is facing charges including grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of resisting an officer, felony criminal mischief, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear.