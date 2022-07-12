Miles Teller Says There Have Been ‘Conversations’ With Tom Cruise About Making A Third ‘Top Gun’ Movie

It sounds like there could potentially be another “Top Gun” movie in the works.
“Top Gun: Maverick” has absolutely dominated the box office since it was released, and it’s probably the clearest indication we’ve seen in a long time that people are craving pro-America content. (RELATED: The New ‘Top Gun‘ Movie Is Pure America, Proves People Love Non-Woke Content)
Well, the success of the second “Top Gun” film has sparked some conversations between Tom Cruise and Miles Teller about a third one!
“That would be great, but that’s all up to [Tom Cruise]. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see,” Teller told Entertainment Weekly when talking about a potential third movie in the franchise.
I think I speak for everyone when I say we’d absolutely love another “Top Gun” movie, and I’m sure the people responsible for making it would too!
“Top Gun: Maverick” has earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, and it’s Tom Cruise’s most successful movie of his long career.
Again, when you give people content that focuses on being fun and engaging, people respond and people have responded in a huge way to “Top Gun: Maverick.”
It’s the kind of movie that makes you want to stand up and cheer at the end! After so many duds out of Hollywood, we finally have a giant hit, and people would eat up a third film.
Will it happen? As Teller pointed out, it all comes down to whether or not Cruise wants to do it, but I’d love to see it!