REPORT: Tom Cruise Might Earn At Least $80 Million From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise stands to make a shocking amount of money from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The highly–anticipated sequel has earned more than $1 billion around the globe, and that means the Hollywood superstar is going to make a ton of cash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Puck News (via Uproxx) reported that Cruise earned $12.5 million upfront to do the movie and will earn 10% on the backend after expenses. That means his salary for the film will be at least $80 million, according to the same Puck News report. It could even go north of $100 million.

I’m truly pumped that “Top Gun: Maverick” has absolutely dominated the box office. It’s one of the most pro-America movies that I’ve ever seen and it’s just pure fun.

There’s no lecture or messages being pushed. It’s just Cruise as Maverick helping to usher in the next generation of great fighter jet pilots.

The film has earned a staggering amount of cash, and in this country, when you crush it, you get paid. Well, “Top Gun: Maverick” has crossed the billion dollar mark, and Cruise might take home $100 million for doing the movie.

You simply love to see people do well when they deliver a product that everyone enjoys.

Hopefully, Hollywood takes a lesson from the success of the hit movie and starts making more movies for regular people.