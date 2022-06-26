‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns More Than $1 Billion At The Global Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” has hit a major milestone at the box office.

The hit movie about fighter jet pilots with Tom Cruise has officially made more than $1 billion at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: The New ‘Top Gun‘ Movie Is Pure America, Proves People Love Non-Woke Content)

It is the first time in Cruise’s career that he’s had a film break the $1 billion mark at the global box office. So, you can put this one in the record books!

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. The insane success of “Top Gun: Maverick” is proof that people don’t want to watch woke garbage.

We want to watch movies that are highly entertaining and fun. When Hollywood makes a super fun and engaging film, the market responds.

The sequel to the hit original has made more than $1 billion around the globe! More than $1 billion! Stop and think about how crazy that is.

Hopefully, more and more studios start to realize that when you give people what they want, fans will gladly hand over their money! It’s not a hard formula to figure out.

Entertain people and you will print money!