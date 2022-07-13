‘No Apologies’: Biden Calls Out Anti-Israel Wing Of Democratic Party

President Joe Biden said he disagrees with the left-wing members of his own party that routinely criticize Israel and said they are “wrong” during an appearance on Israel’s Channel 12 News Wednesday.

Biden’s comments came after he was asked about Democrats “that say that Israel is an apartheid state” and who are “calling for an end of unconditional aid.” Biden said that those positions are misguided.

“I think they’re wrong. I think they’re making a mistake. Israel is a democracy. Israel is our ally. Israel is a friend,” Biden said.

While not named in the interview, much of the criticism of Israel within Congress has come from progressive Democrats in “The Squad,” including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Cori Bush of Missouri, The Hill reported.

The group has been called the “Hamas Caucus” and faced accusations of anti-semitism from their peers from both sides of the aisle. Tlaib has called Israel an “apartheid state” while Omar has compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. (RELATED: Biden To Champion Trump-Era Abraham Accords As He Travels To The Middle East)

Upon arriving in Israel, Biden told reporters that “every chance to return to this great country, where the ancient roots of the Jewish people date back to biblical times is a blessing,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

“The connection between the Israeli people and the American people is bone deep, and generation after generation that connection grows,” Biden added. “We invest in each other. We dream together.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

