REPORT: Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Welcoming A Baby By Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate and it’s arrival is reportedly “imminent.”

The former couple have successfully parented their 4-year-old daughter, True, in spite of facing numerous challenges with Tristan’s infidelity, according to Page Six. Kardashian and Thompson had already proceeded with their arrangements with the surrogate when it was revealed that he had fathered another child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, according to Page Six.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a representative for Kardashian reported to Page Six.

Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up — Tristan Thompson … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/HQDoWhu9Kw — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2022

In spite of making the decision to move forward with this new addition to their family, Thompson and Kardashian have reportedly not spoken to one another since December, with the exception of co-parenting matters. They are not currently together, but they did opt to move forward with the planned surrogacy in spite of their relationship issues.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,” a source revealed to Page Six. (RELATED: Amber Heard Shares Life-Changing News About Welcoming Daughter Via Surrogate)

We have everything you need to know about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s road to baby no. 2. pic.twitter.com/YsXOYuSdfH — E! News (@enews) July 14, 2022

The new baby is expected to enter the world any day now if it hasn’t already been born, according to TMZ.

However, fans may have to wait a bit longer before being introduced to the newest bundle of of joy. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” Kardashian’s representative told Page Six.